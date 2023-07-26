FG to Civil Servants: No plan to reduce working days

Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa and Ifunanya Okafor, Abuja.

AS Nigerians continue to groan over the far-reaching effects of subsidy removal, the Federal Government, FG, has said there is no plan to reduce working days for employees of the Federal Civil Service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said this Tuesday, at a Media Parley in Abuja, to flag off the 2023 Civil Service Week.

She explained there was no need for that because the Tinubu-led administration is working on sustainable palliatives for civil servants.

According to her, part of the measures by the Federal Government is to purchase mass transit buses that would run on gas and not diesel, which already the buses are being converted from diesel to gas-powered vehicles.