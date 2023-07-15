FG tasks FRC on prompt remittance of revenues by MDAs

L-R: Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser on Revenue to President Tinubu’s and the Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr Victor Muruako in Abuja.

The Federal Government has called on the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), to ensure prompt remittance of revenues to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser on Revenue to President Bola Tinubu, made the call during a visit to the Chairman, FRC, Mr Victor Muruako, on Saturday in Abuja.

Adedeji said that the call was in line with President Tinubu’s quest to improve the revenue generation architecture of the country.

He said that the current administration was determined to ensure all revenues of the Federal Government were properly articulated and remitted timely into the CRF.

He stressed the need for inter-agency co-operation amongst all government-owned enterprises, to ensure optimal results in revenue remittance.

The special adviser said that the Tinubu-led administration would continue to take proactive measures in ensuring that basic revenue framework of the government was adequately secured.

In his response, Muruako said that the Commission had over the years developed a culture of blocking all leakages of revenue due to the Federal Government.

While congratulating Adedeji on his appointment, the chairman assured him of the full co-operation and maximum support of staff and management of the FRC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had in 2022 directed the FRC to ensure 100 per cent remittance of revenue generated by fully funded agencies, departments, and commissions into the CRF.

Muruako told NAN, on the sideline of the visit, that the Commission was doing its best, noting however, that task was not easy.

He said that although the commission has recorded significant improvements in compliance to the directive, much still needs to be done to improve.

“We were able to improve the nation’s independent revenue as a commission, but it was not easy getting agencies and government-owned enterprises to remit all revenues due to the government.

“In line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, MDAs are expected to ordinarily remit their internal and independent revenues to the CRF.

“However, we are in a situation where some of the MDAs are not complying and we have to keep urging them,” he said.

He commended the Senate Committee of Finance and House of Representative Committee on Finance, for assisting the commission to improve the remittance of revenue generation to the CRF. (NAN)