FG moves to evacuate overtime cargoes from ports

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The Federal Government has moved to free the nation’s ports of abandoned cargoes, noting that the move would improve ports services.

This was as the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, explained that one of the reasons freights in Coutonu ports were lower than what it is in the country was issues of overtime cargoes that have affected berthing of ships.

These came up during stakeholders’ sensitization meeting of overtime cargoes, organised by the Joint Task Team/Committee, handling issues of overtime cargoes at port/terminal locations in the country.

Speaking, Permment Secretay, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the issues of overtime cargoes were affecting ports operations in the country.

Ajani, represented by the Director, Maritime Service, Ministry of Transportation, Babatunde Sule, said the ports were not a place for long term storage of cargoes and containers,

She said: “The place is not for long term storage. The business of ports requires high turn over. The ports need to be made free of storages space. When they stay too much, charges are incurred.”

However, Sule, who spoke after the meeting, said: “The issue expressed in the ports has been that of overtime cargoes. This has caused unavailability of space to keep incoming cargoes at the ports.

“If there is inadequate space, it deprives NPA of needed revenue to make for their operation. Overtime cargoes is a common thing in the ports,” he said.

Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Koko, said the congestion of the ports with cargoes impedes operations, adding that the Presidential Committee Team set up would ensure that cargoes do not over stay at the ports unnecessarily.

Koko, represented by the Onne Port Manager, Stanley Eno, said: “The space in the terminal becomes clogged up. It affects movement. Before the cargo operator picks a new container, old ones have to be removed and that means multiple handling.”