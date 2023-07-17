FG moves to evacuate overtime cargoes from Nigeria ports

…as NPA expresses worries over poor state of Onne port’s access road

…says overtime cargoes affecting freight

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Federal Government of Nigeria has moved to free the nation’s ports of abandoned cargoes, noting that the move would improve ports services.

This was as the Nigeria Port Authority has explained that one of the reasons freight in Coutonu ports were lower than what it is incountry was issues of overtime cargoes that has affected berthing of ships.

These came up during Stakeholders’ Sensitization meeting of Overtime Cargo, Organized by the Joint Task Team/Committee, handle Issues of Overtime Cargo at Port/Terminal Locations in the Country.

Speaking, the Perm Sec, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the issues of overtime cargoes was affecting ports operations in the country.

Ajani, who was represented by the Director Maritime Service Ministry of Transportation, Babatunde Sule, her presentation on issues and Implications of Overtime Cargo at the Terminals said space at the ports was premium.

Ajani said the ports are not a place for long term storage of cargoes and containers,

She said: “It was highlight that space is a premium. The place is not for long term storage. The business of Port is requires high turn over. The ports need to be made free of storages space. When they stay too much charges are incurred.”

However, Sule who spoke after the meeting said: “The issue expressed in the ports has been that of overtime cargoes. This has caused unavailability of space to keep incoming cargoes at the ports.

“It there is inadequate space it deprives NPA of need revenue to make for their operation. Overtime cargoes is a common thing in the ports.

“It make ship to take longer time before they berth. If your house is filled up and you have a new one, you will have to remove the old ones. This is what is bringing the issues of demurrage.”

The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, said the congestion of the ports with cargoes impedes operation, adding that the Presidential Committee Team set up would ensure that cargoes do not over stay at the ports unnecessarily.

Koko, who was represented by the Onne Port Manager, Stanley Magaji Yimor Eno, said: “The space in the terminal becomes clogged up. It affects movement. Before the cargo operator picks a new container, old ones have to be removed and that means multiple handling.

“When the Customs decides to auction the cargoes the owner gets noting, the terminal operators get nothing. It impedes the movement of equipment.

“When this is the Port factors all of these into the freight. It is these inefficient that reflects in the shipping freight. That is why we say why are shipping freight cheaper in Coutonu than in Nigeria. Onne is the Port of the Future. It has the capacity to capture all the cargoes in Lagos.

Onne Port MD during an interview session said the poor condition of the access road to Onne Port is affecting operations at the Port.

He said: “Our concern is how the Issues of overtime cargo and how can be resolved so be have smooth working ports.

“This are common problems everywhere. We have our ports being stagnated by long stayed cargoes. We are looking forward to finding solution that is why the Managing Director declared his support to the Steering Committee, the Customs and who ever it that has a role to play that NPA is willing to collaborate to give all it resources to ensure we have good result from this exercise.

“We are very worried over the poor nature of the Onne Port in the sense that a Port that does not have good access road in an inefficient Port it means the evacuation of cargoes will be stagnated. It means the cost of doing business will be high that is my concern. It is beyond the purview of the NPA. It is the duty of the federal government.”

Meanwhile, Sylvester Egede, the Secretary of the Presidential Committee Task Team confirmed that the team has commenced operations in the Eastern ports