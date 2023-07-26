FG deploys 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to Niger State

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Government, Tuesday, deployed 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to Niger State for vaccination of livestock to contain spread of Anthrax outbreak.

The vaccination was kicked off in Suleja, Niger State by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Speaking on the commencement of the vaccination, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, explained that the 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines deployed to the Niger State signals commencement of mass vaccination of all livestock within 12 kilometres radius of the farm where the disease was first diagnosed.

Dr. Umakhihe who was represented by the Deputy Director, Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Dr Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, disclosed that other States are going to have the Anthrax vaccination campaign as well.

He said: “We have also placed restrictions of movement on animals within the farm where the outbreak occurred for the next 20 days from the date of the onset of the outbreak.

“This is to ensure that if these animals are infected, they do not infect other animals around them, the farm, its equipment and surroundings will also be thoroughly disinfected while the Ministry will also mount surveillance in slaughter slabs, abattoirs and livestock market around the farm and similar locations in the country to detect the disease early before it spread.”

However, he (Umakhihe) called on the people of the Emirates to cooperate with the team (one health concept) carry out all necessary activities that would help contain the outbreak.

He also made it known that all in-contact persons have been placed on prophylactic treatment and closely monitored.

The Emir of Suleja, His Royal Highness, Mallam Muhammad Awwal, in responding lauded the effort of the Federal Government for its prompt response to contain spread of the disease.

Awwal described the outbreak of Anthrax in his Emirate as a shock to him and his subjects, and made it known that the Emirate had put in measures to also prevent spread of the disease, and had asked some health workers to join the team from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Meanwhile,he emphasized on strong synergy between the State and Federal Governments including stakeholders in the fight against Anthrax.

The monarch assured of door-to-door sensitization of his subjects on preventive measures to prevent spread of the disease.

The Head of Niger State Butchers Association, Jubril Mandalla, commended the enlightenment and sensitization visit to the abattoirs, which the Veterinary Doctor in charge had already sensitized butchers and other workers at the abattoirs.

Mandalla also promised strict adherence to safety measures and support to ensure that the disease is our under check.

Also, the Permanent Secretary’s representative led advocacy and sensitization visit to Suleja Abbatoir, Livestock Market, Primary Healthcare Centers and General Hospital, Suleja.

Meanwhile, livestock were vaccinated in Boyiwa, Kajanna and Acerbus farms in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.