FG committed to providing resources towards sustainable businesses – Uwajumogu

A cross section of some dignitaries and winners at an event organised by the Abuja Enterprise Agency, on Monday in Abuja.

A Presidential Aide, Mr John Uwajumogu, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing all the necessary resources, mentorship and guidance to transform ideas into sustainable businesses.

Uwajumogu, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, said this on Monday at the grand finale of the Fourth Abuja Business Plan Competition, organised by the Abuja Enterprise Agency in Abuja.

He said that the event aimed at celebrating innovative ideas as well as the great potential that lies within Nigeria’s aspiring entrepreneurs.

Uwajumogu said that the entrepreneurial spirit remained the driving force behind job creation, economic growth, and societal progress in the country.

According to him, prospective entrepreneurs must be willing to take risks and be determined to overcome challenges that hinder the growth and future of Nigeria and Africa in general.

“We have a collection of brilliant minds, visionaries who have dared to dream, and who possess the tenacity to turn their dreams into reality.

“Your presence here today signifies your unwavering commitment to innovation, your passion for change, and your belief in the power of entrepreneurship to shape our collective destiny.

“Each business plan presented today represents a unique opportunity, a chance to make a difference in our community.

“This will help to create jobs, empower individuals, and contribute to the economic development of Abuja.

“It is through these endeavours that we will build a more inclusive and resilient society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” he said.

He also commended the Abuja Enterprise Agency for its continuous support to business owners.

In his address, the Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Mr Shehu Abdulkadir, said that the event was organised to celebrate the spirit of innovation, perseverance, and entrepreneurship.

He lauded the achievements of the participants who had undergone a series of capacity development training throughout the competition.

He said that the competition which was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA in February served as a platform for entrepreneurs to display their talents in various sectors.

He said that the participants were trained in fashion, agriculture, social enterprises, innovation-driven enterprises, green technology and information technology.

He called for more support to enable the agency to achieve its mandates, adding that partnering with relevant stakeholders would help utilise the full potential of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

“By embracing synergy, we can build a future where small businesses become giants, where dreams turn into reality, and where Nigeria’s entrepreneurial spirit shines brightly for the world to see,” he said.