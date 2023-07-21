FG committed to biotechnology deployment for food security – Prof Mustapha

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal Government is seriously committed to the deployment of biotechnology to boost food production across the country, the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, said on Friday.

The NABDA Chief Executive Officer made the declaration at a one-day Agricultural Biotechnology and Biosafety Sensitization Workshop for Senior Editors in Abuja.

Prof Mustapha said the active involvement of journalists in the biotechnology Sensitization process would help to reduce the myth associated with the all-important technology for agricultural transformation and create more awareness for Nigerians.

The Director General said the proper application of biotechnology would not only boost Nigeria’s agricultural production and food security but would also be useful for other sectors of the economy.