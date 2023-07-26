FG clears arrears of 2,000 Fire Fighters

CGF Abudulganiyu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has fulfilled its promise to pay all outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed personnel of the Federal Fire Service, FFS.

Controller General of the Service, Engr Jaji Abudulganiyu disclosed this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, ACF Abraham Paul.

He said a total of over 2,000 personnel were the beneficiaries, with their arrears covering 2016 to date and ranging from 1-5 months and one year respectively.

Part of the statement reads: “This laudable action comes as a result of Abudulganiyu’s dedication to improving staff welfare since assuming office.

“During the celebration of his 100 days in office, Engr Jaji O Abudulganiyu vowed to prioritize the settlement of all pending arrears and enhance the welfare of the Federal Fire Service staff. Demonstrating his unwavering commitment, he has now successfully followed through on this promise, ensuring that all arrears payments are made to the deserving officers.

“The settlement of outstanding arrears not only provides much-needed financial relief to the affected individuals but also serves as an acknowledgement of their dedicated service to the Federal Fire Service. It signifies the value placed on their efforts by the leadership and reinforces the importance of recognizing and rewarding employees for their hard work and commitment.

“The CGF’s proactive approach towards improving staff welfare extends beyond the settlement of arrear payments. Since assuming office, he has implemented various measures to enhance the overall well-being of the entire workforce. His leadership style prioritizes the needs and concerns of the staff, aiming to create a conducive and supportive environment for optimal productivity and job satisfaction.

“Under his guidance, the Federal Fire Service has witnessed positive changes that have positively impacted both the staff and the organization as a whole. From comprehensive training programs to acquiring state-of-the-art firefighting equipment, Engr Jaji O Abudulganiyu has demonstrated his commitment to transforming the service into a world-class institution.

“The settlement of outstanding arrears of the affected officers is not just a fulfilment of a promise; it is a testament to Engr Jaji O Abudulganiyu’s vision for the Federal Fire Service. By prioritizing employee welfare and recognizing their contributions, he is fostering a culture of appreciation, motivation, and excellence within the service”.