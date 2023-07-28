FG Board arrests 7 unqualified radiographers in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Ministry of Health through one of its regulatory Agencies, the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) has embarked on a maiden surveillance in Kaduna state during which many facilities were visited and 7 unqualified Radiographers were arrested.

The Radiographers Registration Board also seized ultrasound probes from many unlicenced centres operating in Kaduna metropolis and Zaria.

In a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna on behalf of the Chief Executive of the Board, Prof Mark Okeji the Head of the Inspection and monitoring team,Mr. Ebere Onwuegbuchu explained that the inspection team had during the maiden surveillance in Kaduna state discovered that innocent Nigerians are being lured and extorted by unqualified radiographers at various locations a situation that often results to a nonclinical significance and untimely death.

According to the inspection and monitoring team of the Radiographers Registration board of Nigeria, there is also a clear case of abuse on the use of ultrasound mechanism across Kaduna state by untrained individuals who claimed to have received training at various unaccredited training institutions in the country and beyond while also parading themselves as laboratory technicians.

The statement, however, added that in line with its mandate,the Radiographers Registration board of Nigeria (RRBN) will not relent on its resolve and determination towards ensuring that only qualified and registered radiographer’s are allow to practice in hospitals, clinics and relevant health centres where radiant energies are been used for public health,Stressing that if a person handling ionizing radiator source on a patient is not trained,registered and licensed, there is is the high possibility of inaccuracies while also giving wrong quality of radiation capable of predisposing the patients to bodily harm ranging from cancer and other genetic mutation.

The Board therefore advised the populace to always confirm the status of persons attending to then as well as the registration and license of the centres where such services are been rendered to avoid damages on public health, pointing out that patients are always at liberty to check on the permit and Registration certificate awarded by approving authorities, especially the Radiography Registration board of Nigeria (RRBN) with a view to identifying the certified radiographer’s at their location.

The Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria was established by decree No 42 of 1987 which is now Act CapR1 Law of the federation, 2004 to train persons who would be radiographer’s, having a register of persons practicing Radiography in Nigeria and to regulate the practice of Radiography in hospitals, clinics and health centres where radiant energies are been used.