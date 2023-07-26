Female inheritance: Court urges Akwa Ibom man to pay nieces N20m

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has ordered one Mr. Sampson Silas Udoh, an indigene of Itiam Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area to pay the sum of twenty million, one hundred thousand Naira to two of his nieces for breaching their fundamental rights.

The Court delivered the judgement yesterday in a suit brought before it by Sampson Udoh, seeking enforcement of his application to stop his nieces from inheriting their late father’s property.

Joined as Respondents inthe suit filed on 16th August, 2022, are Mrs Bakabasi James, Miss Ndantiabasi Silas, as well as Mr. Williams Ubetem, the Investigating Police Officer( IPO) attached to the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia and the State Commissioner of Police.

According to the Court, the main contention of the applicant is that his nieces being female children of his late elder brother, Mr. Isaac Silas Udoh, should not inherit their father’s property because they are women.

The court noted that the women

said their late father built his own house on his own land between 1976 and 1980, and that they’ve lived in their fathers house from birth till date without any problem, until they attempted to appropriate the inheritance and their uncle unleashed mayhem on them.

Delivering the judgement that lasted for an hour, the presiding judge, Justice Ntong Ntong described the applicant’s action as obnoxious and repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

The Court stressed that “the maltreatment is opprobrium, offensive and unconstitutional”.

The Court held that it was high time paramount rulers, clan heads, village heads and community leaders in Akwa Ibom State came to terms with the facts that female children have equal stake with their male counterparts to inherit their parents properties.

The Court also held that: “the first and second respondents acquired their father’s property at Isaac Silas Udo Obot’s compound, Nung Udoetok Ibom Adia Abasi of Itiam Etoi, Uyo, a fact contained in exhibits canvassed in their counter affidavit in the minutes of the peace meeting and property sharing agreement of Udoetok Ibom Adia Abasi Family, dated 11th January, 2019.

“The applicant cannot be allowed to take advantage of the vulnerability of his nieces just because they were born girls and women into their family.

“From the totality of credible evidence before the Court, the Police and other respondents did not and are not likely to encroach or infringe upon the rights of the applicant.

“Instead it was the applicant that infringed upon the fundamental rights of his nieces, with impunity, which cannot be allowed to stand.

“The application for the enforcement of the applicant’s fundamental rights has failed woefully in its entirety and dismissed same with cost of total sum of twenty million, one hundred thousand Naira payable to the 1st and 2nd Respondents at ten million, fifty thousand Naira, each.”