Federal varsities remain tuition-free — Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Presidency yesterday debunked a report that tuition fees in the federal universities have been increased, saying there was no such thing.

Recall that many universities and unity schools ( federal government colleges) have announced an increase in the fees paid by students.

Unity schools which are owned by the federal government increased fees from N45,000 to N100, 000.

Besides, various universities have announced the new fees to be paid by students and the development has attracted outcry from parents and students.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, also told the government to perish the idea of fees hike.

But reacting to the plethora of complaints against the alleged hike in school fees in the ivory tower, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, said in a statement that federal universities were tuition free.

Alake explained that what happened was that some universities introduced discretionary charges for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges which, according to him, are not tuition.

The statement read: “It was widely reported earlier this week across some news media outlets that the Federal Government had increased tuition fees in federal universities in the country.

“These reports are inaccurate and not correct. We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees.

“Authorities of these universities even made this fact clear enough in explaining the rationale behind these new fees. For avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.”

Continuing, he said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

“In addition to the Students’ Loans Scheme, under the Student Loans Bill signed into law by President Tinubu last month, which will go into implementation ahead of the next academic session in September, the Federal Government will also strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students.

“Parts of the government’s plans to make sure all diligent students complete their education on time, notwithstanding their parents’ financial situation, include work-study, merit-based scholarships and grants.”