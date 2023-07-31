Federal High Court Judge, Mallong, dies in Abuja

A Federal High Court (FHC) Judge, Justice Peter Mallong, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mallong died on Sunday after a brief illness in Abuja.

The Chief Registar of FHC, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, announced the sudden death of the judge in a statement he made available to newsmen Monday morning.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own , Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on Sunday unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time.”