Federal appointments: Etsako Central APC demands immediate end to marginalisation

—Resolves to participate in forthcoming Council elections

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State have called for an immediate end to the alleged recurring marginalisation of the area in appointments at the federal level urging the leader of the party in the State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole to intervene in the matter for the sake of equity, peace and justice.



Rising from an emergency meeting at the party’s secretariat in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, which was attended by party’s leaders and stakeholders such as the APC South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, Dr Blessing Agbomhere; the council’s executives led by the Chairman John Saliu; Zonal Leaders, Ward Leaders, Ward Chairmen and candidates for the local government elections, it was agreed that the alleged systematic marginalisation of the area in terms of appointments will no longer be tolerated.



In a communique issued at the end of the meeting tagged the “Malotse Declaration (it’s our turn)”, the APC leaders in Etsako Central resolved that a committee of eminent leaders of Etsako Central should meet with the leader of the party in the State and the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomole to address the alleged recurring injustice done to members of the party in Etsako Central.



They observed that Etsako West that has the Senate slot also occupies various offices like Deputy Governor, Federal Road Management Agency, FERMA, Benin Owena River Basin, Police Service Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Ambassadorial slot while on the other hand, Etsako East has the House of Representatives slot just after eight years in the Senate and a Ministerial Slot, leaving nothing to Etsako Central.



The Etsako Central APC leaders therefore insist on the need for inclusion in the first batch of federal appointments including the ministerial slot in the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It was also resolved that the party should actively participate in the forthcoming Local Government elections in Edo State with the sole aim of clinching all the seats. To achieve the objective.



The party stakeholders resolved that a campaign council be formed after the councillorship and chairmanship candidates had been presented to the leaders.



Other APC leaders present at the emergency meeting were: Chief Richard Okozi, Hon. John Ughioke, Chief Richard Lamai, Mrs Geano Abdala, Alhaji Waziri Oshioma, Suleiman Bagudu, King Mayor Omoba, King Benji Igbadumhe, Elder Fred Alemho, Alhaji Aliyu Umaru, Alhaji Dr. Buddy Mustapha, Ms Vera Sado, Hon. Oshiogbele, Pastor Osugbo, Hon. Ahmed Waziri and many others.