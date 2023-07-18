FCT Court strikes out N10bn suit against Taraba media firm

court

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of Hon. Danjuma Usman Shiddi, a high-ranking member of the National Assembly against Taraba Truth and Facts Newspaper and its publisher Oloye Ayodele Samuel.

Hon Shiddi also known as Danji SS a former lawmaker representing Wukari-Ibbi Federal Constituency had sued Taraba Truth and Facts claiming ten billion naira in damages, for what he described as a defamation of character over an alleged publication.

Hon. Justice Edward Okpe struck out the suit saying it is completely devoid of merit and ought not to have been filed in the first place.

Hon. Justice Edward Okpe in his ruling said the case lacks substance.

Publisher of Taraba Truth and Fact Newspaper Oloye Ayodele Samuel hailed the court’s ruling saying it’s a good development and a sign of a fair judicial system.