FBNQuest advises investors on risk tolerance

By Peter Egwuatu

FBNQuest, a subsidiary of the FBN Holdings Group, has emphasized the need for investors to align investment objectives with risk tolerance.

Speaking, during its webinar themed ‘Achieving Sustainable Growth in Equity–Based Investments’ the speakers emphasized the importance of aligning investment objectives with risk tolerance and liquidity requirements.

Abiodun Adedotun, Sales Trader, FBNQuest Securities, said: “When it comes to investing, it is important for investors to clearly define their goals and take into account their comfort level as well as how much risk they can tolerate and any liquidity requirements. By aligning their objectives with these factors, investors can make well-informed decisions that are tailored to their individual circumstances.”

He highlighted the FBNQuest Smart Beta Equity Fund as an efficient way to get exposure to equities.

Speaking on the FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund, Gbolahun Ologunro, Associate Portfolio Manager, FBNQuest Asset Management stated that: “The FBN Smart Beta Equity Fund is designed to assist investors in achieving long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of Nigerian stocks with high growth potential. Our rigorous research-based approach ensures that we select high-quality companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, maximizing returns for our clients.”