Fatal Seduction, new Netflix thriller tells dark tale of passion

A new thriller movie, Fatal Seduction dropped on Netflix on Friday with a dark story of a married woman with a one-night stand that ends in tragedy.

Fatal Seduction tells the tale of passion and desire not to be confused with the similar title of ‘Fatal Attraction’ – the classic 1987 film recently reimagined for Paramount Plus.

The twisty series shares the basic premise of an affair that spirals wildly out of control, following professor Nandi Mahlati (Kgomotso Christopher) who is reeled in by an alluring, younger man while on a weekend away with her best friend, Brenda, RadioTimes reports.

Covering her tracks becomes a top priority – that is, until Brenda is found dead, and suspects are all around her.

Fatal Seduction is a South African remake of the Mexican drama Dark Desire, which premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and ran for two seasons on the streaming service.

According to RadioTimes, the first season consists of 14 episodes, which drop all at once as a binge-able launch.

The cast of Fatal Seduction also includes Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura, Nat Ramabulana as Vuyo, Rizelle Januk (Eraser: Reborn) as Ameera, and Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle, the daughter of Nandi and Leonard.