Fatal Seduction: Between marriage facade and living inner desires

By Agbonkhese Oboh

In Fatal Seduction, Nanda, a professor of law, and Leonard, a judge, look the perfect couple: with everything wealth can give. Well, everything but….

When she goes for a weekend away from home with Brenda, her friend, her desires get the better of her, as a young stud rocks her night. Meanwhile, her husband, with an air of infidelity surrounding him, is just too close to his assistant, Ameera.

By the time the weekend is over, Brenda is dead, Leonard is jittery, their daughter is rolling with lesbians and the lover from the other night turns up in Nandi’s class.

If you’ve seen ‘Dark Desires,’ ‘White Lines’ and/ or ‘Banshee’, you should know what’s you have on your hands with ‘Fatal Seduction’.

The actions and dialogue leave many possibilities open, as should be expected of a series. There seems to be a grand plot by someone or a few persons.

In fact, this first episode opens in media res, with Nandi being led away in handcuffs by policemen while medic go about their business with a body. Then her voice flows over, wondering how something to sweet (sex, fornication, fucking) can end so badly.

Fatal Seduction was advertise as a two-part binge Netflix series. So if this first offering is made up of seven episodes, the second should be same. Each is 30 to 35 minutes long.

Just for the record, don’t let an underage see this. Either do Fatal Seduction alone or with a partner because its seven positions in seven minutes.

When this fatal dance is over, we will come back and give a verdict.