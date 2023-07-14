Farmers/herders crisis: OPWS Force Commander to convene peace meeting in operational area

.meets Fulani Ardos in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, the joint military spike operation covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States, Maj. Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, has pledged to convene a joint peace meeting between herders and farmers as well as leaders of the groups in his operational area in order to ensure peace and the success of his mission.

He also promised to work assiduously to ensure harmonious relationship between farmers and herders in the said states.

Maj. Gen. Igbinomwanhia who made this known in Makurdi, the operational Headquarters of OPWS, when he hosted a cross section of Fulani Ardos, noted that his mandate entailed “ensuring that lasting and enduring peace exists between farmers and herders in the OPWS area of responsibility.”

He observed that following the recent attack of herders in Benue State by suspected cattle rustlers leading to the death of two herders and the carting away of about 50 cows and 40 sheep, operatives of the OPWS quickly intervened by identifying the families of the deceased and the owners of the rustled cattle.

He said the intervention became necessary to prevent reprisal attack which might be targeted at innocent citizens who had no knowledge of the rustlers’ activities.

Maj. Gen. Igbinomwanhia stated that having successfully persuaded the Fulanis against resorting to self help and assuring them of detailed investigation of the incident, he invited the Ardo and some of his community leaders to the Headquarters of OPWS for further consultation.

He however warned the herders against grazing at night and also using underaged to rear cattle, and advised that “in view of the Anti-Open Grazing Law that is in place in Benue State, herders should always endeavor to seek permission from the relevant authorities to provide them safe passage across the state borders.”

The Force Commander further assured the herders that with their support and cooperation, his plans and intentions to curtail farmers/herders clashes was achievable.

He promised the herders who told him that they had suffered several losses through cow rustling and other unwholesome activities that “the Command would carry out proper investigations into you claims with the aim of arriving at an amicable solution.”

Earlier, Mohammed Jubril, the Ardo of the Fulani in Keana Local Government Area, LGA, of Nasarawa State commended the OPWS for providing security for them and their property.

He also pledged the support and cooperation of herders in the area and to also provide the Command with useful information to help it succeed in its operations.

Jubril appealed to the Force Commander to plead with the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to compensate the herders over some losses that they recently incurred.

The Ardo further proposed the need to hold another meetings comprising farmers and herders as well as their leaders in the three states under the Command to ensure peaceful coexistence amongst them.