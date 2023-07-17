Fans hail Messi’s wife Antonela as ‘world most beautiful woman’

By Ayobami Okerinde

Football fans have taken to social media to hail Antonela, Lionel Messi’s wife, as the most beautiful woman in the world.

The Argentine model and influencer was at the unveiling of Messi at Inter Miami, alongside their three children; Thiago, Matteo, and Ciro.

Messi, 36, was unveiled as the new number 10 for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side after the expiration of his contract at French side PSG.

At the DRV PNK Stadium, thousands gathered to welcome the World Cup winner alongside his family.

Messi’s sons were pictured in the team’s jersey, celebrating his move. On the other hand, his wife wore pink palazzo pants and a white bodice-style crop top.

Her stunning beauty prompted soccer fans on social media to praise her as the most beautiful lady in the world.

@solepatinoa “I think Antonella Rocuzzo is the most beautiful woman on this planet!!!!”

@GiachelloNadia “Antonella Rocuzzo is on another level, what an elegant, fine and beautiful woman.”

@_rafavillegas97 “Antonella Rocuzzo is the most beautiful woman on this planet.”

@messigokuduki “How beautiful is Antonella Rocuzzo please, I give my family to the yakuzas for a kiss from her.”