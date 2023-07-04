‘Family left financial burden on me’— Wife seeks divorce over husband’s health

A housewife, Rofiat Ibrahim, Tuesday, prayed for divorce from an Area Court in Ilorin over husband’s health condition.

Ibrahim in her petition, told the court that her husband, Solihu, has been sick for more than ten years and his family refused to support her in taking care of him and the children.

”I am the only one fending for my sick husband. My husband’s family left the financial burden on me.

”I left my sick husband in 2019 and took our four children with me when the burden became too much on me.

”My in-laws took my sick husband to a welfare home for treatment when I left him, but he ran away from the place and has not been heard of till now,” she said.

She, therefore, pleaded with the court to grant her divorce.

The presiding Judge, Malam Aminullahi Abdul Lateef, ordered that Solihu should be properly served, for him to react to his wife’s application.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 9 for Solihu’s reaction to the petitioner. (