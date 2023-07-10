‘Family feeling’ key reason I joined Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia – Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has claimed that a “family feeling” at Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq propelled him to become the club’s new manager.

The former England and Liverpool captain signed a three-year contract last week.

After initially rejecting the offer from the Saudi club, the 43-year-old eventually had a change of heart.

“When I went to Saudi I got a real family feeling. It made me actually feel welcomed,” Gerrard told Al Ettifaq’s Twitter account on Sunday.

“There are three things I always consider in order — it needs to be right for my family first and foremost. We have to be excited and motivated by the challenge.

The move comes after a number of high-profile deals since Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December.

Gerrard guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

Al Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.