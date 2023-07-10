Family awaits DNA result to know who impregnated 22-yr-old autistic daughter

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Joy Dunu, 22, has autism. However, according to her family, a neighbour’s friend impregnated Joy. Her sister, Ifiemi Glory Dunu, revealed that they thought they had been guarding the victim for a long time, she was three months gone before they knew about the pregnancy.

Ifiemi described how she initially assumed the victim had a hormonal imbalance when her mother told her that she hadn’t had her period in a few months, but it turned out that Joy was pregnant.

