Falana welcomes judgment ordering disclosure of spending details of $5bn Abacha loot

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN has welcomed the judgment by Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordering the release of the details of spending of about USD$5 billion Abacha loot by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement today, Falana said, “the judgment could not have come at a more opportune time than now. Because of the economic hardship to which the poor people of Nigeria have been subjected by a reckless ruling class, the question of public accountability is now on the front burner.”

The statement, read in part: “Having regard to the involvement of the World Bank in the mismanagement of the Nigerian economy, the order of the court directing disclosure of the details of specific roles played by the bank and other partners in the execution of any projects funded with Abacha loot since 1999 is very commendable.”

“The judgment is an important step towards reversing a culture of secrecy and corruption that has meant that high-ranking government officials continue to look after themselves at the expense of the well-being of the majority of Nigerians, and development of the country.”

“This is a crucial precedent that vindicates the right to a transparent and accountable government and affirms the human right of the Nigerian people to live a life free from want and fear.”

“The Tinubu administration should obey the judgment and hold former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari to account without further delay.”