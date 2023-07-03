Fake UTME score: Anambra sets up probe panel, celebrates another candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

FOLLOWING the controversy trailing the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, 263 scores for Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, which the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has discovered to be fake, the Anambra State government said yesterday that it has instituted a panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery.

The state Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, while speaking on the issue, described the development as very embarrassing.

She regretted that the unfortunate issue came at a time the Professor Chukwuma Soludo – led administration was repositioning and getting education right in the state.

According to her, security agencies are already investigating the allegation of falsification of results levelled against Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, who had earlier been showcased on social media as having scored the highest in the examination.

She, however, said that the state government has continued to celebrate Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, an indigene of the state, who was declared by JAMB as obtaining the highest score of 360 in the UTME

The Commissioner said the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede had at the 2023 policy meeting for tertiary institutions in Abuja, disclosed that Nkechinyere Umeh scored 360 marks to emerge the best in the examination.