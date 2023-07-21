Factional Nasarawa Assembly speaker Ogah Ogazi bows to pressure, dumps speakership contest

…House set for 7th assembly inauguration

By David Odama, Lafia

The factional Speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Ogah Ogazi Friday bowed to pressure, and dumped his speakership ambition, saying the decision is in the interest of the state.

Ogazi in a press conference to announce his withdrawal from contesting the speakership stated that the decision was to move the state forward considering the fact that other states since the inception of this administration have recorded tremendous achievement in the areas of infrastructural development, people-oriented projects and programs.

“First, we are worried that while other states of the federation since the inception of this new dispensation have recorded tremendous successes in the areas of infrastructural development, people-oriented projects and programs, for us in Nasarawa State, governance have been negatively impacted due to lack of a functional State Assembly”

According to Ogazi, the situation has plunged the state into a needless constitutional crisis, attracting negative attention from within and outside the state.

“I am equally worried that my ambition to be Speaker of the 7th Assembly has aroused opposition with an attendant negative consequence on governance in the state. I reconsider my stance and come to a compromise, not because it’s the right thing to do but because it is a decision that best serves our collective interest as a state in order to make any reasonable progress”, Ogazi declared.

“It is a fact that I contested the Speakership position in the State Assembly, with the support of members and won by a simple majority votes. However, I wish to appeal to the good conscience of all patriotic citizens of Nasarawa State, especially our most esteemed supporters to see reasons with us on why Nasarawa State must make progress regardless of my ambition or any personal interest.

“This unfortunate development is a serious course for concern for any well-meaning Nasarawa citizen, The decision to back down is not about our persons but to see the system work again. There is no better description to quantify the level of indebtedness to my Distinguished Members and our patriotic citizens, first for believing in me and secondly, keeping faith with our noble struggle”, he stated.

The factional speaker was quick to say the painful decision was entertained because of several calls, and appeals from various critical stakeholders, past and serving governors, senators, former ministers, emir and chiefs, and political party leaders, within and outside the State.

He also said the loud call by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule on the need to put Nasarawa first, bury their hatchets, and unite for the progress and development of Nasarawa state was key.

“It is on this note, with all humility and a deep sense of responsibility, I hereby set aside my Speakership ambition with an assurance to henceforth unite and work for the collective good and in the overall interest of the State.

“It should however be noted that the Speakership position will be decided by members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and not any individual.

“It is in this regard that members have mutually agreed that the house will be re-inaugurated and fresh elections conducted. This is the agreement that has culminated into today’s verdict by the State High Court Lafia.

“Our deepest gratitude, more importantly apologies to our most cherished supporters. Whatever pains and disappointment this crisis and its outcome must have caused is deeply regretted”, Ogazi stated.

“I dare say that as a result of this struggle, democracy is been strengthened and has come to stay in Nasarawa State. We shall continue to remain advocates of democracy and good governance”.

“We thank you most sincerely for the massive support and solidarity shown all through this Speakership quest and further recommit to your service in the best of our abilities and as God may continually help us.”