Ezekwesili, Ezeilo, Oyagbola, others call for consensus in women’s movement

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Building a consensus is critical to the effectiveness of the women’s movement in Nigeria, stakeholders in the sector have reiterated.

Speaking at a two-day retreat organised by Womanifesto, a coalition of women-focused organisations and individuals, held recently in Lagos, the stakeholders emphasised the need to pursue electoral integrity, the dismantlement of patriarchy, increased capacity building among women, increased social capital, as well as the engagement of critical male allies among other strategies.

Among those who spoke were Dr.Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education/rights activist; Amina Oyagbola, Founder/Chairman, Women in Successful Careers; Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, National Consultant to UN Women and House of Representatives; Funke Baruwa, West Africa Country Director, Ford Foundation; Dr.Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre; Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director, Women in Management, Business & Public Life; Bukky Shonibare, Executive Director, Invictus Africa; and Ene Obi, Country Director, Action Aid.

While Ezekwesili described electoral integrity as key to the quality of democracy of any nation as it promotes accountability, she assured that with a unified voice of women demanding for accountability in the democratic process, the movement will attain desired progress.

Baruwa, on her part, bemoaned the attitude of women and girls to building social capital, insisting that only the formation of a strong bloc as was done by women in Dakar, Senegal, can drive home the women’s agenda in Nigeria, while Adegbite argued that forming an alliance with critical male allies was paramount.

Decrying that it had become discouraging working to advance the cause of women in Nigeria, Ezeilo, stressed the need for institutionalised mechanisms for combating gender inequality.

Oyagbola, in her contribution, buttressed the need to foster partnerships and pursue active collaborations with the private sector which she described as a critical sector.

The event was supported by the MacAuthur Foundation; National Coalition on Affirmative Action, NCAA; Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC; Gender Technical Unit, GTU; and the Women’s Rights Advancement & Protection Alternative, WRAPA, among others.