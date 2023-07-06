Explosion: Unical VC orders total evacuation of institution’s main library

Prof. Florence Obi, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (Unical), has ordered a total evacuation from the main library of the institution.

The order is as result of an explosion that rocked the Special Education wing of the library building on Monday July 4, leaving cracks in it.

In a statement signed by the University’s Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe in Calabar, Obi directed that staff and students should keep off the building.

“The Chief Security Officer and the University Librarian are to ensure a total evacuation of staff, students and all university properties out of the building with immediate effect.

“The Chief Security Officer is to seal up the building and ensure the protection of any other university property that may be left behind,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current management of the university had earlier declared a state of emergency on the ”debilitating” left wing of the library.