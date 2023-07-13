Experts kick against uniform global energy transition plan

•It’s a ploy to keep African economies down – APPO

By Obas Esiedesa

ENERGY experts have kicked against push by western countries to impose a uniform global energy transition plan aimed at reducing carbon emission and addressing climate change.



The experts held that countries and regions across the globe should be allowed to chart their own energy transition pathways based on their development needs and access to energy.



The experts who spoke at the opening of the 16th Nigerian Association for Energy Economics, NAEE, Conference in Abuja said African countries could be expected to sacrifice their need for economic development on the altar of energy transition.



With most African countries lagging significantly in the global energy access index, they held that subjecting countries on the continent to the same requirement was unjust.



In his keynote address, the Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation, APPO, Dr. Omar Ibrahim, declared that the climate change crisis facing the globe today was caused by the developed countries which should bear the responsibility of fixing it.



Ibrahim noted that it is unjust to expect African countries which contributed very little to climate change to bear the uniform cost of reducing global warming.



While appearing to question the motive behind the push by western countries to impose a uniform energy transition plan, he pointed out that “today’s climate activism is driven more by the quest for energy security by the developed countries than by concerns about the environment.



In his presentation, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, noted that while Africa is a continent that is greatly endowed with all energy resources, it is known to be energy poor and economically disadvantaged as a result of its lack of energy security.



Earlier, the President of NAEE, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, noted that Nigeria and other African countries have to choose their own pathways, adding: “transition must include the supply of enough energy to power the industrial revolution that is needed to put us on the path of true economic and sustainable development”.