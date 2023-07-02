Experts identify insecurity, poor electricity as factors affecting foreign investment in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A call has gone to the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to as a matter of urgency ‘arrest’ the twin-challenge of insecurity and poor electricity in the country, as these are major factors that discourage foreign investors from coming to Nigeria.

The Chairman of Ibadan Central Hospitals in Oyo State, Dr. Abib Olamitoye and an obstetrician gynecologist, who works in the University of Toronto, Prof Leke Badmos, Coxwell Hospital, Abeokuta, made the call at the grand opening of a multi-million Naira Coxwell Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The two Nigerian medical experts, who are based in the United Kingdom and Canada had invested billion of naira into the Nigerian economy, through hospitals and hospitality in Oyo and Ogun States.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Olamitoye, said, Badmos established the Specialist Hospital, equipped with modern facilities for residents of Ogun State and beyond, stressing that the founder decided to give back to his community, having spent over 30 years abroad.

He noted that the challenge of insecurity and epileptic power supply in the country are discouraging foreign investors, including Nigerians abroad from investing in the nation economy.

He said, “if the federal government can fix these two problems, wealthy Nigerians abroad would be willing to invest in the country.

“Prof Leke Badmos, an indigene of Abeokuta in Ogun State. After his sojourn in the United States and Canada, has decided to give back to his origin. He does not establish the hospital for pecuniary gains, but as a payback for Abeokuta residents and Nigerians in general”, Olamitoye said.

While leading journalists on facility tour of the hospital, founder, Badmos, said it would reduce medical tourism, saying that some Canada based medical doctors had indicated interests to come to work in the hospital.

He said, “Rome was not built in a day. If you look at the foreign countries, most of what they did there were done by their citizens. Government just made rules, laws and created enabling environment for private investment to thrive. If all these things were put in place, people will do so many things. I trust this current government and I am sure they will do their best.

“As Nigerians, we should think on how to help and contribute to national development because I believe that we are the government. I am sure this will go a long way to improve the health care facility in the country.

“Coxwell Hospital is a specialist hospital. It is also a general hospital, but it is going to have obstetricians and gynecologists with a lot of stuff that can be compared with what we have in Canada and United States. There will be a lot of orthopaedic opportunities and internal medicine. We hope people would be coming from overseas to work here.

“I am confident that the hospital will reduce the number of people that will be traveling abroad for medical treatments. People should not fear that they would to have to pay through their nose. We will make sure that it is affordable. I purposely built the hospital to give back to my root. My aim is to give back to Abeokuta and this country. It has to be affordable and we are going to make sure that we make it affordable.

“The federal government is trying its best in terms of health facilities and I want to use this medium to advise the government to continue trying and the citizens should also continue to try their own.”