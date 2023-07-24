Expert calls for regulation of money transfer agencies in Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem

A financial management expert and Chief Executive Officer of SohCahToa Investment Limited, Oluwaseyi Fayemi, has beckoned on the Federal Government to initiate reforms that will regulate the activities of agencies involved in money transfers across the country.

He stated this during a media briefing in Lagos, saying there’s need for government to set up a separate agency or a sub agency of the Central Bank of Nigeria to adequately control and monitor activities of money transfer agencies.

He further stated that a major concern in the unregulated money transfer industry is the potential for money laundering and illicit financial flows, adding that implementing comprehensive AML measures is essential to prevent criminals from exploiting these channels for their illicit gains.

Fayemi said the financial services sector of the economy can perform better than it is if every professional in the industry can self- regulate in the process of carrying out their responsibility.

“I am of the opinion that if Government can come up with reforms in line with the market and industry needs, the ripple effect will be beneficial to our society.”

Giving further insight into what more Government can do to help improve the activities in the sector, the expert stated: “I think the government should review the current regulations and guidelines of money transfer operators to reflect current realities of today’s market. A computer-based approach should be introduced to support electronic money transfer and maximize the benefits of blockchain technology which in turn will also increase revenue base for government in terms of taxes and levies”.

Fayemi, who has over a decade experience in the financial services sector said SohCahToa debuted in 2015 with the aim of providing excellent financial services, management, and information to clients in order for them to maximize return on their funds.

“Asides from being a trained accountant, a fellow of the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN) and an alumni of Business school of Netherlands, I deploy my expertise to offer financial advisory to my clients to help them take informed position with regards to capital market and financial derivatives.” He added.

Stating some of his contributions to the industry in the last few years, he noted: “I have been involved in business advisory services with clients, customers and non-governmental agencies on ways and means of hedging in international trade financing and most of them have greatly benefited from this which has made them remain in business and being profitable”.

As Nigeria is a key player in the global remittance landscape, Fayemi emphasize the importance of collaborating with international stakeholders. This includes working closely with foreign regulatory authorities and money transfer agencies to establish secure and transparent cross-border transfer mechanisms.

Fayemi concluded that his advocacy for reforms to regulate money transfer agencies in Nigeria represents a critical step towards a more secure, transparent, and robust financial system. By addressing the vulnerabilities that currently exist, the country can ensure that remittance flows contribute positively to its economic development while safeguarding against potential misuse. Collaboration between the government, regulators, industry players, and international stakeholders is essential in achieving a sustainable and responsible remittance ecosystem that benefits all Nigerians

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed significant growth in the volume of remittances, with millions of its citizens relying on money transfer agencies to send and receive funds from abroad.

These remittances play a crucial role in the country’s economy, contributing to poverty reduction and promoting financial inclusion.

However, the exponential rise in the use of money transfer agencies has also raised concerns about the potential misuse of these channels for illegal activities, including money laundering and terrorism financing.