Expect robust legislation, dividend of democracy — S/West Speakers assure

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Speakers of the House of Assembly in the South West, have promised to deepen peer review, collaborate and synergise with a view to bringing dividends of democracy to the people of the region.

They equally promised to ensure a smooth working relationship and robust legislation in Southwest Nigeria.

Ondo state Speaker, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, said this while receiving his colleagues from Oyo and Osun states, who visited him in Akure, the state capital.

Oladiji while appreciating them for the show of love, noted that the visit was a novel one, promising to build on the initiative as it would go a long way in strengthening the bond of unity across the Southwest.

The expressed optimism that the current rapport among Lawmakers in the region which is devoid of political affiliation, would enhance cross ventilation of ideas in the art of lawmaking and enhance development n the Southwest.

“This meeting which l term a new dawn in lawmaking will provide an avenue for knowledge sharing and our people will be better for it.”

Oladiji reaffirmed their pledge to work with relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that the electorate benefits maximally from their elected representatives.

Earlier, the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Edward Adebo Ogundoyin, said the motive behind the visit was to open a channel of communication between the Southwest States as such would build a better relationship, especially the legislative.

Ogundoyin said that ” We are here to show that we stand together as one, especially in the Southwest, irrespective of our political affiliation. This country belongs to all of us and we must ensure we make it great again,”he said.

According to him, fostering the relationship among the Southwest States would not only bring development but quality representation by the House of Assembly.

“We are looking for how to build a legislative institution where there will be no threat to anyone.It will be a joy to the people of the States.We will ensure that we build a legislative Institution during our tenure,”he explained.

Speaking on financial autonomy, Ogundoyin explained that the bill had already been signed by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is now a constitutional matter which would be visited soon.

He expressed optimism that the new increment in the cash allocation to States by the Federal Government would capture both the Judiciary and States’ Houses of Assembly.

The Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, said the new level of interaction among lawmakers in the Southwest will further benefit the electorate.

Egbedun, observed that there is much to achieve in coming together as a formidable family.

He however, appealed to other States in the Southwest to key into the crusade, saying it would go a long way in achieving a common goal.