Exercise legal rights, real estate lawyer tells property owners

By Esther Onyegbula

A property lawyer based in Lagos, Sesi Hundeyin has emphasised the importance of property owners and realtors understanding and exercising their rights within the boundaries of the law while acquiring landed property and renting apartments.

He delivered this message at the recently held Africa Real Estate Master class in Lagos. In his address, Hundeyin highlighted the relationship between rights and responsibilities.

He stated that “the law dictates that when you own property, you have the right to enjoy it. However, with rights also comes the responsibility to protect your property and ward off any trespassers or unauthorised parties.

“Merely possessing the title to a property doesn’t guarantee protection against intrusion or encroachment.”

Hundeyin stressed that the law exists to punish and prevent deviant behaviour and that individuals cannot entirely prevent illegal activities but can react to such behaviour and take appropriate legal measures to address and punish it.

He advised property owners with valid title documents, such as Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), to be proactive and vigilant in safeguarding their rights. In case of any infringements, he encouraged them to take immediate action by reporting such incidents.

Regarding the government’s ability to acquire lands, Hundeyin clarified that while the governor of a state holds the right to compulsorily acquire land for overriding public use, compensation is owed to the landowners only if they can establish the legitimacy of their title.

If the land was illegally acquired, no compensation can be expected, as the law does not recognise claims built upon unlawful foundations.

In his speech, the organiser of The Africa Real Estate Master class and founder of the Arica Real Estate International, Onwuka Matthew, stated that it was aimed at equipping real estate professionals, both established and aspiring, with crucial information to advance their careers and enhance their businesses.

Matthew explained that the master class served as a precursor to the main event, the Africa Real Estate Summit, scheduled for September in three cities across Nigeria.

Highlighting the significance of the main summit, Matthew stated, “The upcoming summit in September will provide abundant investment opportunities, as we are bringing in investors from Cape Verde, Ghana, Cameroon, and various countries in Europe.

“These investors will exhibit their real estate firms and offer discounted properties to interested individuals looking for investment opportunities.”

He emphasized the importance of understanding the law in real estate transactions to avoid potential penalties resulting from a lack of education or legal knowledge.

“It is very dangerous for a real estate firm or a real estate professional to think that they don’t need a lawyer because if you look at our event today, of all six speakers, five of them are male. Of all five males, four of them are legal practitioners and the only other man is married to a legal practitioner. So, it tells you how much we value law, if you look at law in real estate.

“That’s why we made sure that all our facilitators have a very strong background with the law because whatever you are doing in the real estate space, you must need the law so that you are not caught up by the law or face some penalties that you may attract by your lack of education.”

Attendees at the master class expressed their appreciation for the knowledge gained. One participant, a real estate consultant, remarked, “Now, I am well-informed about my rights when it comes to acquiring an apartment. The discussion about the tenancy agreement system in Nigeria has equipped me to advise my clients on the appropriate actions to take after purchasing a property anywhere in Nigeria.”