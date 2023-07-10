Home » Sports » Ex Rangers player says Dessers joining club is encouraging
July 10, 2023

Ex Rangers player says Dessers joining club is encouraging

By Enitan Abdultawab

Scottish and former Ranger star Kenny Miller has given his verdict on the £4 million signing of Cyril Dessers to his former club Rangers Club FC.

Cyril Dessers, last week, joined Scottish champions Rangers Club FC from Italiam Serie A outfit Cremonese having scored managed to net a total of 10 goals last season. 

Kenny Miller, who had three stints for Rangers – the lateset being between 2014 and 2018- told DailyRecords that the Nigerian striker “is clearly a striker he’s had his eye on for a long time. It’s a player who was flagged up back when Steven Gerrard was in charge, and I suspect a few of the new recruits are in the same boat.”

In addition, Miller said that ” He’s finally got his man and it looks like an encouraging signing. I said at the end of the season the big priority was sorting out both ends of the pitch – the goalkeeper and striker.”

