By Enitan Abdultawab

Scottish and former Ranger star Kenny Miller has given his verdict on the £4 million signing of Cyril Dessers to his former club Rangers Club FC.

Cyril Dessers, last week, joined Scottish champions Rangers Club FC from Italiam Serie A outfit Cremonese having scored managed to net a total of 10 goals last season.

Kenny Miller, who had three stints for Rangers – the lateset being between 2014 and 2018- told DailyRecords that the Nigerian striker “is clearly a striker he’s had his eye on for a long time. It’s a player who was flagged up back when Steven Gerrard was in charge, and I suspect a few of the new recruits are in the same boat.”

In addition, Miller said that ” He’s finally got his man and it looks like an encouraging signing. I said at the end of the season the big priority was sorting out both ends of the pitch – the goalkeeper and striker.”