Ex-Rangers in shock as Totty O Totty joins the stars

Ernest Okonkwo, iconic sports broadcast journalist of blessed memory always called his full name with the abbreviation and it stuck with everybody.

Nobody called only his first name. It was Totty O. Totty. Journalists wrote his name that way, fans, teammates and all who followed the Nigerian league when it compared to what people now admire in European football never missed the abbreviation when mentioning his name.

Totty O. Totty was one of the best full backs to have emerged from the shores of Nigeria. He played for Sharks under Monday Sinclare and Enugu Rangers under many coaches. He was a shining star, very solid in the defence and always quick in transition to attack.

Gaining academic scholarship in the USA was the attraction for sports stars of his time and Totty O Totty joined the flight to USA where he made name as a coach after graduation. He passed on Thursday in Atlanta. “This is sad, I don’t want to believe it’, Dr. Dan Ikpechukwu, a one time sports journalist in Nigeria said almost in tears. “I just saw the flash on a platform now but I don’t want to believe it. I don’t want to read it now,” he said.

Ikechukwu Ofoje, one time famous captain of Rangers confirmed the death in his post on Rangers platform. They were very close. Totty O Totty always helped out in Ofoje’s summer holiday soccer programmes at the University of South Carolina, Aiken, where he is Head Coach.

“Gentlemen of Enugu Rangers,” Ofoje said in the statement, “it is with a very broken heart that I announce the passing of our dear teammate Dr. Totty O. Totty, who passed away this afternoon after a long battle with Colon Cancer. Funeral Arrangements are being made and will be posted in earnest. May his soul rest in peace!!!

Arthur Egbuna and many other Ex Rangers players are in shock.