Ex-Ogun Gov, Daniel asks Abiodun to stop his monthly pension, allowances

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has asked the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun to stop the monthly pension being paid to him by the State government.

Daniel, in a letter titled, ‘Request To Suspend My Monthly Pension and Allowances’, asked that the N676,376.95 pension/allowances he is entitled to as a former governor be suspended.

According to him, the suspension of the pension was in compliance with his conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator, who hitherto was a former State governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such a state.

Daniel, who is the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District of the State, was inaugurated alongside other Senators on June 13 at the National Assembly.

The Senator noted that he had not benefitted from any welfare packages, be it medical, furniture, transportation and others since he left office in 2011.

The letter addressed to Governor Abiodun read: “I write to request for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of 676,376.95 (gross) (Six Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three Hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five Kobo) being paid as a former Executive Governor of Ogun State.

“This request is in compliance with my conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state.

“It would be recalled that on Tuesday 13th June 2023, I was, with other elected Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly.

“It is pertinent to also have it on record that since I left the office in 2011, I have not benefitted from any welfare packages be it medical, furniture, transportation etc. Thanks in anticipation.”