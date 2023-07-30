Ex-Ministerial aides laud Tinubu’s inclusion of opposition, others as nominees

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Network of former Ministerial Aides (NETMA) made up of men and women that worked with the ministers in the last administration has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating people from the opposition, technocrats and liberal Nigerians as members of his government of national unity and competence.

They also lauded the nomination of one of them Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, a former Special Assistant to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who served as the minister of state for education as a nominee.

A statement by its Chairman in Benin City on Sunday, Dr Philip Ugbodaga, described Tinubu’s choices as the best for the country and called on Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation, religious inclination and ethnic background to support the president and the new cabinet so that they implement the Renewed Hope agenda of the new government which he said was proposed to take Nigeria to guaranteed peace, development and unity.

He said the nominees so far “refreshing, appropriate, revivifying, politically enlivening and in congruity with the expectations of the majority of Nigerians. The president by his action has demonstrated political adroitness, and dexterity for excellence”

Ugbodaga described the nominees as patriotic, credible and dynamic Nigerians who are qualified for ministerial positions. “They represent a dream team that will actualize President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda that will fast track and reset the nation’s economic and sociopolitical development.

The group described the nominees as decent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavor and who worked very hard to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded victories over other political parties in their respective political domains during the general elections. “We are further enthused that the new cabinet is a mixture of technocrats, young professionals, politicians, not so old, with commendable gender balance with a 25 percent female representation so far. These Nigerians are driven by exceptional passion to serve and help direct the ship of the Nigeria state to the part of rectitude, progress, development and advancement”, Ugbodaga noted.

On the nomination of opposition elements, the group stated that, “partisan politics must give way to competence, capacity and the ability to deliver in the quest to building a decent and prosperous environment