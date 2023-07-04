Ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr this summer.

The Senegalese, who is currently with Bayern Munich, is said to be in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

According to AIPS Media journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi, who reports via Bavarian Football Works, Mane is on the brink of leaving Europe.

Recall that during his stint at Liverpool, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances.

Mane helped the Reds to six trophies including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Mane, 31, moved to Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer on a three-year deal and a transfer fee of €32 million.

The Senegal international helped the Bundesliga giants win the league title last season, scoring only 12 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

But, Mane is regularly found missing in the starting XI due to injury issues and inconsistency.

The Senegal skipper was also involved in two locker room incidents, including punching teammate Leroy Sane following an argument.