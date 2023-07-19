Ex-LASU student honours Tinubu with fountain on campus

The fountain

By Esther Onyegbula

Emeritus President, LASSESA-LASU, Adetimirin Yusuf Olamilekan has constructed a fountain for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Lagos State University’s (LASU) main campus in Ojo.

The former LASU student said he built the fountain to honour Tinubu for blazing the trail in paying West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examination Council (NECO) exam fees for students and for introducing the One-Day Governor programme when he was Lagos State Governor.

Adetimirin appealed to the President to help with the inauguration of the project on campus.

“I have been waiting for the President for over one year after my graduation, to inaugurate the project before I go for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),” he said.

Describing the fountain, he said: “The Water Fountain has four lions which symbolise his courageous and harmonisation pedigree in the North, South, West and East.

“The two eagles signify his tenacious ability to tackle present and future events. His bust having a hand pointed to his head symbolises his visionary thinking capacity beyond imagination.

“All those on the fountain symbolise his struggle as the father of modern democracy and greater Nigeria,” he said.