Ex-FCE Provost, Ajayi, driver regain freedom after 48 hours in kidnappers den

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The immediate past Provost of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, in Odeda local government area of Ogun State, Dr. Ayodele Ajayi, and his driver have been released by their abductors.

Dr. Ajayi and his driver were abducted on Tuesday evening along

Ikija village in Olodo area of

Ibadan-Odeda-Abeokuta road, when they were returning from a function.

A top management staff, who confided in Vanguard said, the former Provost and his driver were released on Thursday evening, saying that he is currently receiving medical treatment.

It was not clear whether the kidnappers collected ransom before they release the former Provost and his driver, as the source refused to comment on that.