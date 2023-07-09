‘Ex-ASUU president, Fasina was never missing’

The Secretary-General, the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), Owei Lakemfa, on Sunday, said the former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Dipo Fasina was never missing as widely reported.

Lakemfa who made the clarification in a message sent to Vanguard said, “a person whose whereabout we knew, could not have been missing.”

The statement partly reads: “Dr Fasina travelled on Sat July 1, 2023 on the invitation of the Algerian Government.



He missed the connecting flight on Sunday July 2 to Algiers from the Istanbul Airport. He tried to get another connecting flight but was unsuccessful.

“On Tuesday, July 4, he lost his phone and could subsequently not be reached directly.The next day, Wednesday, July 5, a Nigerian Ambassador was with him, but efforts to get a ticket reissue or a new ticket, failed because the flight was full.

“His original return date to Abuja was Friday, July 7, 2023. But for yet unclear reasons which may include the fact that he did not complete the first leg of his journey and his ticket was issued by Air Algiers and not directly by Turkish Airlines, he could not get on the flight.

“Once he was not on that Friday night flight, his family, ASUU and comrades took immediate steps including sending somebody to Istanbul, contacting the Diaspora Commission and the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey which immediately despatched an official on Sunday morning to link up with Dr. Fashina and secured a Monday, July 10, 2023 flight for him.”