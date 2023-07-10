Ex-ASUU president, Dipo Fasina, found in Turkey after over one week

By Adesina Wahab

An ex-president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Dipo Fasina, who went missing in Turkey for over a week, has been found.

Fasina, popularly known as ”Jingo’,’ travelled to Algeria via Istanbul, Turkey, on July 1 and had not been in contact with either his family or associates.

Reports had earlier surfaced that the academic went missing during a trip to meet with the Algerian government.

Fasina, aged 76, was travelling to Algeria when he missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

However, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, confirmed, yesterday, that he had been found.

NIDCOM said it collaborated with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey to locate the academic.

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, who immediately sent officials to the airport to physically locate him in the very busy and huge Istanbul Airport,” NIDCOM wrote in a tweet.

Fasina has taught Philosophy for 34 years at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, which he joined in 1979 after returning from the University of California in Los Angeles where he got his Ph.D.

Fasina is a trustee of ASUU and chairperson of the Joint Action Front, JAF.

JAF is a coalition of labour movements and civil society organisations for pro-people policies in Nigeria.

Fasina is credited to have pioneered the creation of the Philosophy Department at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ogun State.