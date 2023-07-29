Everything you need to know about Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, ministerial nominee

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is a consummate and international professional with over two decades of technical, administrative, and executive experience across the public, private, and development sectors.

She is a country expert in conflict management, Human Capital Development and peace-building, National Security, and an administrator par excellence.



Imaan earned a BSC in Sociology from the University of Abuja, and at the age of 21, she secured two Master’s Degrees, a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master’s of Art in Management (MA), both from Webster University, St Louis, Missouri(London Campus).

Imaan is currently completing her Doctoral Security and Strategic Studies programme at the Nigeria Defence Academy, which reflects her commitment to continuous professional development.



Imaan is the Co-Founder/President of The Beehive Initiative, which is now the BumbleeBee Civic Initiative, a platform focused on nurturing and mentoring politically inclined women and creating grassroots civic awareness.



She served as Special Assistant – Strategic Communication and Partnerships to the Minister of State for Education from August 2019 to December 2020, where she championed the innovative Alternate School Programme that secured FEC approval.



She was appointed DG of The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, where she contributed immensely to the plights of trafficked persons and worked assiduously towards strengthening the national response to addressing irregular migration.



Currently, she serves as Honourable Federal Commissioner HFC/CEO for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), where she initiated the “Project 5s” program, a robust intervention to tackle critical issues facing persons of concern in Nigeria.



Imaan is an award-winning politician, strategist, and country expert in national security, conflict management, human capital development, and peacebuilding.



On Thursday, July 27th 2023, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated her and 27 others as Minister Designate.