Euphonic Records unveils music challenge for artists

By Ayo Onikoyi

Euphonic Records, a vibrant record label co-owned by Oluwatobiloba Phillips and Idris Adeyanju, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated music challenge designed to support and empower up and coming artists in Nigeria.

This exciting opportunity aims to help artists achieve their goals, providing them with the needed platform to showcase their talent.

The Euphonic Records Music Challenge offers a range of enticing prizes for participants. The winner will be awarded a recording deal, allowing them to take a significant step forward in their musical career. The second-place artist will receive a generous cash prize of 300,000 Naira, while the third-place contestant will be awarded 150,000 Naira. Additionally, all three winners will have the exclusive chance to collaborate with talented in-house producers on their upcoming projects.

The challenge is open to all music artistes in Nigeria, offering an exceptional opportunity for aspiring artistes to showcase their skills and gain recognition in the industry. Euphonic Records believes in fostering a diverse and inclusive music community, and thus encourages artistes from all genres to participate.