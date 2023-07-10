Eulogies and commendations as Afe Babalola celebrates 60 years at the Bar

…Babalola, an icon-Obasanjo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Dignitaries from different walks of life on Monday, poured encomium and eulogies on the legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola SAN, over his contributions to legal profession and humanity in the country, as he celebrates his 60 years at the bar.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on described Babalola as an icon who has contributed immensely to the development of the legal profession and the society at large, adding that his imprints would remained indelible.

The former president who recalled appointing him as the pro-chancellor and chairman of governing of the University of Largos, said his innovative ideas , hardwork and leadership qualities earned the university the ranking of the best in research and learning in the African continent.

He said, ” His undying commitment in his quiet philanthropic activities which culminates in his donation of infrastructure to several educational, medical, traditional and religious institutions across the country cannot be over-emphasised.

“Before now, I was convinced that Aare’s place in the Hall of Fame is assured as of one the men who can genuinely de described as benefactors of mankind for his enormous contributions and for making the world a happier place.”

On his own, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji described Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) as a special gift to Ekiti State, Nigeria and humanity.

Reminiscing on Afe Babalola’s prominent roles in the struggle and eventual creation of Ekiti State, said the actualization of the creation of the state was what provided an opportunity for him and all previous governors to become Governors in the State at different time.

Speaking further, the Governor who described Afe Babalola as his father, said the ANUAD Founder remains a rare gem and a gift to Ekiti, Nigeria and mankind.

“Daddy I congratulate you, thank you so much for what you are for humanity, thank you so much for providing platform for those that are hopeless to have hope, thank you daddy because I can stand here today as Governor of Ekiti State because of people like you.

“If we don’t have this State, I and all others that have been governors of this state will not have a platform to stand-in” the Governor asserted. So, on behalf of myself and all the Governors before me, I say thank you sir.

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunlusi described Afe as a priceless elder statesman, who has contributed to the development of Nigeria in many sphere of life.

At a Colloquium to celebrate the legal luminary, President, Olusegun Obasanjo declared that constitutionalism and democracy must serve the interest of the people, saying leadership bereft of character, knowledge, sacrifice and understanding is a waste of time.

Describing democracy as very important to any nation desirous of development, Obasanjo said democracy and good governance must lead to the welfare and wellbeing of the people, particularly the common man.

According to him, democracy, good governance must lead to the welfare and wellbeing of the people, particularly the common people.

In his words, “In the American constitution, every person is born equal not every citizen, and they enjoy the constitutional right. But with us, the constitution is breached.

“We have no democracy that delivers the dividends of democracy. And if your democracy does not deliver, anything goes.

“Most of the people who are supposed to manage the constitution are the ones who undermine the constitution. Your democracy must deliver the dividends of democracy.

“I believe that constitutionalism, democracy must be for the welfare and wellbeing of the people. Leadership at all level requires certain things character, understanding knowledge, sacrifice and if these are not there, we are deceiving ourselves.

“All these must lead to the welfare , prosperity , security of the people and if we cannot manage it doesn’t matter what we talk about constitution, democracy.”

Speaking on the remuneration of members of the Nigerian parliament ,Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the institution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

” Democracy doesn’t mean anything to any man who is hungry ,whose live is in danger or whose property is being destroyed. Democracy must be for the welfare and well-being of the people, anything aside this is not acceptable.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilisation and fiscal commission supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries .Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Distribute political patronage, dividends equally-Kukah

Also speaking at the event, The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, advised the Federal Government to avoid sentiments and discrimination in the distribution of patronage and dividends of democracy.

According to him, upholding the principles and precepts of democracy requires a selfless service which should not be sentimentally driven to foster inclusiveness and development.

He added that most Nigeria leaders limited development to their home town which according to him does not project democracy in good light

“I must say that Daura in Kastina has enjoyed development over time, owing to the fact that it is the home town of the former president, (Muhammadu Buhari). It is disheartening to know that even Kastina as a whole is not even close to development despite Daura being part of its domain. This does not speak well of our democracy.”

“Nigeria needs to grow, develop and democratize as it is democratization of democracy that leads to democracy” he said.

Tinubu should lead anti-corruption crusade-Falana

Similarly, Lagos lawyer and human right activist , Femi Falana called on President Bola Tinubu to lead the anti-Corruption campaign

He said the nation was yet to be free from the tenterhooks of corruption as indicted politicians accused of corrupt practices are still parading the corridors of power

In his words, “ let’s the President lead an anti- corruption crusade as right now, we are in trouble as a country.

“Let’s go back to the era where people who have being involved in corruption and looting, cannot take part in the decision making process of the country”.

Falana, also urged the Government to desist from religious discrimination “ in places where there are mosques but not church, let the Christians go to court as it is an act of discrimination” he said.

Furthermore, he urged citizens of the country to realize and take advantage of their rights. “ When a person is killed one can sue the Government to punish the offender or to pay a fee as compensation” he added.

Dignitaries at the well-attended event were Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon ; former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo ; former secretary general of the commonwealth nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

Others were, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and former secretary to the government of the federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed.

Also at the event were members of the bar and bench, traditional rulers, community leaders, politicians, captain of industries.