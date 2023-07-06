EU-EOM Report: IPAC sets up committee to review 2023 general election

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has established a committee to thoroughly review Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja, the IPAC National Chairman, Engr Yabagi Sani, said on Thursday that the committee’s establishment came in response to the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) report on the elections, which highlighted several areas of concern.

Moreover, the EU-EOM report rekindled a debate over the election outcome by pointing out significant shortcomings in law and electoral administration, which it said hindered the conduct of well-run and inclusive elections.

Additionally, the EU-EOM, which worked in Nigeria from January 11 to April 11, 2023, also offered 23 recommendations for improving future elections in the country.

“We have noted the content and recommendations of the EU-EOM report and other reports, and we will respond as active and critical stakeholders in the electoral process,” said Engr Sani.

In addition, the Council also addressed the controversy surrounding the presidential election, won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amid the controversy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), have challenged the election outcome at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal.

However, the IPAC chairman commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its meticulous preparation for the elections and for its technological advancements, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which had a success rate of 98%.

Furthermore, he highlighted the diverse party representation in the 10th National Assembly since 1999, noting the unprecedented youth voter turnout.

“What is clear from these records is that the days of single-party dominance in our national politics are probably gone,” said Engr Sani.

According to him, IPAC will present its findings and recommendations for the growth of democracy in Nigeria in the coming weeks.

“We aim to foster dialogue among all stakeholders on electoral reforms to achieve improved democratic practices,” Engr Sani said.