ESUT SUG condemns police invasion, arrest of 34 students

ESUT main gate

By Chinedu Adonu

The Student Union Government, SUG, of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT has condemned in strong terms the invasion and arrest of 34 students of the institution on Friday by the police.

The SUG President, Donatus Okolieuwa who disclosed this to pressmen in Enugu weekend, said the students were picked by the anti-cult squad in the university campus cafeteria.

He however, said that they were able to secure the release of 29 students with the help of some certain personalities, thereby remaining five students who are still being interrogated.

The union leader who condemned cult activities in the school premises demanded that the law enforcement agency should respect SUG by intimating them before effecting any arrest in the school.

“I am not happy with the mood of arrest of our students by anti-court squad. I got a report on Friday when I was in a meeting at Dragon Event Centre that armed men invaded our school cafeteria arresting the students. So, on hearing it, I called the chief security officer to know if he is aware of the development but he said is not aware of that. I told him to go there and on reaching there he discovered that they’re anti-cult squad. He identified with them but before that they have already arrested a good number of students up to 34 persons.

“We contacted some personalities in the school to know if they are aware of the arrest but they said not aware but swung into action to protect the interest of the students. This morning I made certain calls to other personalities to make sure we get them released. To the glory of God, 29 students have been released and 5 students are still in their custody for interrogation.

“Cafeteria is a place where students relax and play games and eat food. So, it was after the sit at home around 5pm-6pm that students gathered there to relax and play game like snooker and others.”

According to the SUG President, “When we met with the police they told us that the arrest was as a result of information gathered that cult people are meeting at the school cafeteria.

“They were tortured to force them speak and one of them as a result broke his leg and many sustained different degrees of injury. We are not happy over the development.

“We are not in support of cult operation in the school but the mode of operations was uncalled for.

“We are seeking for law enforcement agency to give us our respect as students union government of University, we deserve respect. If an incident of such want to occur, We are here to partner with the law enforcement agencies to ensure there is no element of criminality in the school.

“They should partner with us, if they are coming to school to make arrest and don’t want to disclose it, after the arrest, they should notify me that they are in the school to pick so, so, students for interrogation and it will be understandable. So, we acted based on the information we got from on the spot and some students that called me,” he said.