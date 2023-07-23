EPL: Why Ten Hag chose me as captain — Bruno Fernandes

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United new captain, Bruno Fernandes, has opened up on why Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy armband to have him named as the new skipper.

Speaking a 2-0 win over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, the Portugal midfielder said the manager chose him as the new captain because of his performance last season.

The former Benfica midfielder also expressed high hopes for the season, saying he expects the team to step up.

“The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me.

“He liked the way I work, my discipline, everything I give, my passion, everything I give, so I don’t see why I should change.”

Fernandes opened the scoring at the MetLife in his first game since replacing Harry Maguire as United’s skipper.

Jason Sancho added the second against the Gunners to wrap up an encouraging win.