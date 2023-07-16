EPL: Wenger backs Arsenal to win 23/24 title after last season’s failure

Arsene Wenger has thrown his weight behind his former club, Arsenal to win the 2023–2024 Premier League title.

The Gunners were close to clinching the EPL title last season only to surrender their lead at the top of the table to Man City with barely five games to go.

Ahead of the new season, Mikel Arteta is in the market for reinforcements and has added Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice to his squad as they look to mount another challenge for the title.

Although City will be looking to win the title for the fourth consecutive year, Wenger feels Arsenal will go all the way and clinch it.

Wenger, speaking at the start of Stage 15 of the Tour de France, said: “I believe we will win the championship; it is as simple as that. I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling today.”