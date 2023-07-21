EPL: Ten Hag not scared – Varane on Maguire stripped of captaincy

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane, has revealed that coach Erik ten Hag is “not scared” to make big decisions after he stripped Harry Maguire of the captaincy of the team.

After the move, United announced Bruno Fernandes as the new skipper ahead of the new season.

Maguire has held the captaincy armband of the club since signing from Leicester City in 2019.

But after losing a starting berth in the team last season, Ten Hag has decided to officially name Fernandes as the substantive captain.

“He wants a team with character and he’s the leader so he has to show it himself.

“He’s not scared to take these decisions and take that responsibility. That is what we expect from the manager. He did it so I think, with things like this, you show by example.

“He knows exactly what he wants. He’s shown that determination and from the first day we’ve known exactly what we’ve had to do and where he wants to go. It’s all clear for the players and for the team and we have a good connection with the manager,” Varane told ESPN.