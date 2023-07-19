EPL: Arteta hopes Wenger is right on Arsenal’s chances of winning EPL

By Ayobami Okerinde

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has reacted to claims from former manager, Arsene Wenger that the club could mount a title challenge next season.

The club came close to winning the league last season and hopes to clinch the title for the first time in 20 years next season.

Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, said, “I believe we will win the championship, and that’s as simple as that,”

Arterta, who was a player during Wenger’s time at the club, now hopes his former boss is right.

“Hopefully, he is right. He is a very intelligent man with huge experience, so I am hoping that he is right.”

The Gunners are among the biggest spenders in the transfer window, with over £200 million spent on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.